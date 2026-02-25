Data from Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ diverged.

Investors digested President Donald Trump’s State of the Union and awaited a pivotal earnings report from Nvidia.

US officials reportedly confirmed Nvidia has not yet sold its flagship H200 chips to China despite recent approvals.

Takeover tensions escalated after Warner Bros. Discovery said Paramount Global's revised $31 billion bid may be ‘potentially superior’ to its existing deal with Netflix.

U.S. stock futures were subdued early Wednesday as traders digested President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and geared up for the earnings report from AI bellwether Nvidia later in the day.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 futures gained 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Dow futures were flat with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained ‘bearish’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Nvidia (NVDA): Beyond its earnings, focus also remains on export controls. U.S. officials have reportedly confirmed that, despite recent approvals, Nvidia has not yet sold any flagship H200 chips to China.

Watch for any spillover impact on competitors' shares, such as AMD and Intel, as well as on key vendor TSMC.



Netflix (NFLX), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) & Paramount (PSKY): The merger drama is heating up, with WBD saying that Paramount’s revised $31 bid is ‘potentially superior’ to the existing Netflix deal. Paramount’s new offer also includes $7 billion regulatory breakup fee.

UnitedHealth (UNH), Oscar Health (OSCR) and others: Trump said during his State of the Union (SOTU) speech that he wants to end Affordable Care Act premium tax credits and redirect funds directly to consumers, rather than large insurance companies.

TeraWulf (WULF): The crypto miner gained ahead of its earnings print today. Also, Trump, in his SOTU speech, announced the Rate Payer Protection Pledge, under which tech companies have said they will ensure that their massive AI buildouts do not drive up consumers' electricity bills.

Paypal (PYPL): The stock is garnering retail attention following reports that Stripe could be eyeing a bid for the company.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID): The company confirmed a 12% reduction in its U.S. workforce after revising its 2025 production figures.

DoorDash (DASH): The company announced it would wind down its Deliveroo and Wolt operations in Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan to focus on more sustainable markets.



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Cava Group (CAVA), Trump Media and Technology (DJT), Immunity Bio Inc (IBRX), and Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be monitoring the release of US MBA Mortgage Applications and EIA Petroleum Report, along with commentary from some Fed speakers today, including Tom Barkin and Alberto Musalem.

On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly reports from Lowe’s (LOW), Circle Internet Group (CRCL), Hut 8 Mining (HUT), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), IonQ (IONQ), and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), among others.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<