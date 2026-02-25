Retail traders have long been ‘bearish’ on DJT amid a sharp slide in the stock.

Recent Trump-related news – his State of the Union address and new tariffs – were the focus of the DJT-related debate on Stocktwits.

DJT stock declined 0.7% in Wednesday’s premarket session; It is down about 20% year to date.

A new investigation report alleges that the Justice Department withheld some Epstein files related to allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor.

Trump Media & Technology Group generated heavy buzz on Stocktwits early Wednesday, as retail traders reacted sharply to U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, newly announced interim tariffs, and allegations of a cover-up in the Epstein case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump delivered the longest-ever State of the Union speech on Tuesday, where he declared the economy is “roaring,” championed his immigration crackdown, and criticized the Supreme Court’s decisions that invalidated his tariffs.

Trump vowed to plow ahead, using “alternative” laws to impose the taxes. After the court ruling last Friday, Trump announced a temporary 10% tariff on all countries, later raising it to 15%, triggering a sharp drop in the S&P 500 on Monday.

Meanwhile, a new investigation report by NPR alleged that the Justice Department withheld some Epstein files related to allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor and also removed some documents from the public database where accusations against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein mentioned Trump.

Trump Media stock dropped 0.7% lower in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory, unchanged over the past month.

Stocktwits message volume for DJT rose by over 1,000% in the past 24 hours.

Retail Traders Pile In

The development sparked a polarizing debate on Stocktwits, where retail traders track his company Trump Media’s shares.

“$DJT Epstein cover up, more tariffs, higher consumer prices, higher rent, and more war,” a seemingly disgruntled retail trader posted.

“The State of The Union showed the State of Trump's mental decay. It also shows he is deluding himself while ignoring over 60% of Americans,” another user said.

Some supported Trump’s address: “Trump absolutely killed it tonight at that state of the union perfect speech and the Democrats are in disarray.”

Yet another user noted that comments on the DJT stream appeared to be a “therapy meeting for leftists who suffer from trump derangement syndrome.”

Trump Policies Drive DJT Move

Trump Media shares have tended to move more on headlines tied to President Donald Trump than on company-specific business updates. But the recent sharp slide, coupled with steadily deteriorating fundamental performance, appears to have eroded investor confidence.

The company, the Truth Social platform, the video streaming service Truth+, and the fintech unit Truth.Fi, as well as holding over $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, recently agreed to merge with nuclear technology company, TAE Technologies, in a $6 billion deal.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<