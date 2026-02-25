Stocktwits data showed retail message volume around WULF’s stock jumped more than 270% over the past day, with sentiment shifting from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory.

In his State of the Union address, Trump said he has negotiated a new ‘Rate Payer Protection Pledge’ where tech giants would be responsible for setting up their own plants to provide power for AI-HPC workloads.

Cleanspark and other Bitcoin miners pivoting toward AI and high-performance computing infrastructure also traded higher.

TeraWulf is also slated to report earnings after market close on Wednesday, with Wall Street anticipating a 26% revenue growth.

Shares of TeraWulf (WULF) extended gains in overnight trade on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced during the State of the Union that major tech companies will have to set up their own plants and provide their own power in the push for AI.

"Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new Rate Payer Protection Pledge,” the President said. “Major tech companies need to provide their own power. They have to build their own plants. They have to produce their own energy.

WULF’s stock closed nearly 12% higher on Tuesday, on speculation that the new AI energy pledge would be announced during the State of the Union and ahead of its fourth quarter (Q4) earnings. Stocktwits data showed message volume had jumped by more than 271% over the past day as retail buzz built.

What Is Retail Saying?

WULF’s stock was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing, gaining as much 1.6% after hours. Retail sentiment around the shares rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish,’ and chatter surged to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels over the past day.

WULF retail sentiment and message volume on February 25 as of 3:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Some users on the platform forecast that the WULF’s stock would rise on Wednesday following Trump’s announcement, with one trader anticipating the shares to hit $20, implying a potential upside of nearly 14% from Tuesday’s close.

Others took a more cautious tone, anticipating the stock could trigger a “short squeeze” rally once the company’s earnings are in.







Shares of Cleanspark (CLSK), Hive Digital Technologies (HIVE), Iren Limited (IREN), and other Bitcoin (BTC) miners that have recently pivoted to providing power for AI-HPC workloads also saw gains in overnight trade after Trump’s announcement.

WULF Q4 Earnings Eye $44 Million Revenue Beat

Wall Street is expecting TeraWulf to report an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $44 million, an increase of more than 26% year-on-year, according to Koyfin data.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of WULF’s stock earlier this month with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a price target of $37, which would imply a potential upside of 110% from Tuesday’s close.

The firm noted that TeraWulf has a "strong" track record of signing agreements with data center customers and has experience in building a wide range of power infrastructure assets. It said it was bullish on the "increasingly attractive valuations" of Bitcoin-to-data center conversions.

Koyfin data shows Wall Street has an average price target of $23.56 on WULF’s stock. The stock is up more than 50% year-to-date and has gained nearly 330% over the past 12 months.

