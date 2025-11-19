The company said that under the agreement, Joby will work together with Red Sea Global and The Helicopter Company to establish a "sandbox" for pre-commercial operations.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Red Sea Global and The Helicopter Company that includes plans for Joby to complete pre-commercial evaluation flights of its electric air taxi in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2026.

The company said that under the agreement, Joby will work together with Red Sea Global, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, and The Helicopter Company, a Public Investment Fund company and Saudi Arabia’s commercial helicopter operator, to establish a "sandbox" for pre-commercial operations.

Joby noted that the sandbox will serve as a base for evaluating potential air taxi operations in the region, with Joby conducting representative flights that include charging, airspace integration, and ground communications, similar to the flights it completed in the UAE earlier this year.

Shares of Joby, which develops electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, were up nearly 2% in premarket trading.

