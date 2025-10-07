According to a report by Business Insider, which cited Huang’s memo to staff, the Nvidia CEO stated that immigration has been central to both his own journey and the company’s success.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang reportedly informed employees in a memo to the staff that the company would continue to sponsor H-1 B visas and cover all associated costs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives," he wrote in the memo, cited by Business Insider. "And the miracle of Nvidia — built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world — would not be possible without immigration."

Huang added that “legal immigration remains essential to ensuring the U.S. continues to lead in technology and ideas,” saying the Trump administration’s “recent changes reaffirm this.”

Nvidia’s stock was trading flat in midday trade with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the shares trending in ‘neutral’ territory.

The statement follows President Donald Trump’s executive order last month, which imposed a $100,000 fee on each new H-1B visa application, a move that has drawn concern from major U.S. employers. Technology and financial firms have long relied on the program to fill specialized roles, particularly in artificial intelligence and engineering, with recruits from India, China, and other countries.

Federal data from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows that Amazon (AMZN) leads with more than 10,000 H-1B visa holders across its subsidiaries as of mid-2025, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with about 5,500, Meta Platforms (META) with 5,123, Apple (APPL) with roughly 4,200, and Google with about 4,181 visa holders.

The broader stock market was trading in the red on Friday afternoon. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.36%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) slipped 0.23%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.50% lower. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits trended in ‘bearish’ territory even as chatter increased to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels over the past day.