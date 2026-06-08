According to a Bloomberg report, Huang and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Chung Euisun detailed plans to deepen their collaboration and bring physical AI and robotics technologies into real-world industrial products.

The report stated that one of the key areas of focus is on moving from labs to factory floors, with Nvidia looking to tap into Hyundai’s manufacturing prowess.

Huang added that no other company is better positioned than Hyundai to take advantage of its expansive manufacturing capabilities.

The two companies are building on their existing partnership announced last October, in which Hyundai stated that it would set up a new AI factory powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell infrastructure.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Monday said that humanoid robots are “very very close” to industrial reality as the AI bellwether expanded its partnership with Hyundai.

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According to a Bloomberg report, Huang and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Chung Euisun detailed plans to deepen their collaboration and bring physical AI and robotics technologies into real-world industrial products.

Nvidia shares were up more than 2% in Monday’s pre-market trade.

What Is The NVDA, Hyundai Partnership About?

The report stated that one of the key areas of focus is on moving from labs to factory floors, with Nvidia looking to tap into Hyundai’s manufacturing prowess. “Hyundai is incredible at manufacturing, incredible at mobility, incredible at heavy industries, manufacturing at extremely large scales,” Huang said, according to the report.

He added that no other company is better positioned than Hyundai to take advantage of its expansive manufacturing capabilities.

The two companies are building on their existing partnership announced in October last year, wherein Hyundai stated that it would set up a new AI factory powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell infrastructure. Hyundai stated that it will broaden its partnership with Nvidia to build physical AI technologies for mobility, manufacturing, and next-generation chips.

Hyundai Banks On Nvidia For South Korea’s ‘AI Valley’ Project

Chung and Huang also discussed Hyundai’s nine trillion won ($5.9 billion) initiative to build South Korea’s “AI Valley.”

Chung added that the company will expand its investment in the project and noted that Hyundai could create a perfect AI ecosystem, including a joint data hub, if Nvidia joined the project as well. Huang said he would join the project, according to the report.

Tesla’s Optimus Project In Focus

The Nvidia-Hyundai partnership also brings into focus Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) humanoid robot project, Optimus. Tesla's Optimus project has made progress, but it remains in the early commercialization phase, well behind the scale implied by some of CEO Elon Musk's long-term projections.

Optimus currently has walking stability and hand dexterity, but commercialization is still some distance away.

How Did Retail Traders React To NVDA Stock?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

NVDA stock is up 10% year-to-date and 47% over the past 12 months. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up 24% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 34%.

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