In an interview with CNBC, the Nvidia CEO said the company’s current demand pipeline is strong enough without relying on China.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang reportedly isn’t worried about selling chips to China or the competition from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)-backed Google’s new TPUs.

“I would like everybody to just assume that China is a bonus opportunity in the future. At the moment, we got plenty. Our demand is really strong,” Huang said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

Nvidia’s stock was up 1.15% in morning trade after it announced a $2 billion stake in Synopsys (SNPS) as a part of its expanded partnership with the company. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI bellwether remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ levels of chatter over the past day.

“If China comes along – which I believe is going to be in the best interest of the United States, as well as China and the rest of the world – that's going to be a huge bonus opportunity.” – Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, Nvidia

‘Nvidia’s Platform Reaches Markets ASICs Cannot’

Huang also downplayed concerns related to Google’s next-generation TPUs and broader ASIC competition. He said Nvidia has competed against ASICs “for quite a long time” and emphasized that Google’s in-house chips serve narrower, more specialized workloads.

According to Huang, Nvidia’s advantage comes from CUDA, its massive software ecosystem, and the versatility of GPU architecture. “It's not available for ASICs, and so Nvidia can address markets that are much, much broader, not just chatbots,” he told CNBC.

Synopsys’ adoption of Nvidia’s CUDA-X libraries, AI-Physics tools, and Omniverse simulation environment demonstrates the type of computationally heavy engineering work that GPUs can power and ASICs cannot, he said.

Huang added that Nvidia’s platform is present “in every cloud, every OEM, on-prem, and at the edge,” enabling it to participate in markets beyond chatbots or generative AI models.

“This is a very big opportunity for us,” Huang said, describing the engineering and design stack as one of the most computationally intensive markets the company can help modernize.

