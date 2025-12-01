In a post on X, Ives announced adjustments to the list to highlight shifts in the companies leading the artificial intelligence sector.

Dan Ives removed SoundHound, ServiceNow, and Salesforce from the IVES AI 30 winner list.

He added CoreWeave, Iren, and Shopify to the list.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, announced an update to his IVES AI 30 winner list, reflecting changes in the quarterly review as investors prepare for 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X on Monday, Ives announced adjustments to highlight shifts in the companies leading the artificial intelligence sector.

Changes Highlight Market Shifts

The updated AI 30 list removed SoundHound Inc. (SOUN), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), and Salesforce Inc. (CRM), and added CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV), Iren (IREN), and Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

This reshuffling reflects changing momentum and perceived AI leadership among key technology players.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<