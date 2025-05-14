CEO Sandy Xu attributed the company’s results to improved consumer sentiments alongside gains in supply-chain efficiency and user experience.

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com (JD) jumped as much as 3% at the opening bell on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce giant topped market estimates on quarterly numbers, signaling consumption demand remained strong in spite of U.S. tariffs and economic weakness.

The Beijing-based company reported earnings of $1.16 per share for the first quarter, above analyst estimates of $0.97, according to Koyfin. Revenue reached $41.5 billion, also ahead of the $39.88 billion consensus.

“We saw a strong start to the year, with solid results on both the top and bottom lines,” said CEO Sandy Xu. She cited improved consumer sentiment, as well as gains in supply-chain efficiency and user experience as key drivers of the performance.

JD.com is the largest e-commerce company in China by revenue. Retail sales, which make up the bulk of its top line, rose 16% year-over-year. Revenue from logistics operations climbed 11.5%.

To support growth, the company has been expanding aggressively into the on-demand delivery space. In early 2025, it launched a food delivery arm and recently announced plans to hire 100,000 full-time riders. The move positions JD.com to compete more directly with Meituan and Alibaba’s (BABA) Ele.me.

Trade policy remains a central concern for Chinese e-commerce platforms. Several have faced margin pressure as they pass on higher costs from U.S. tariffs.

However, JD.com’s limited exposure to cross-border sales offers a relative cushion, according to a note from Citi analysts cited by TheFly.

Hopes for improving trade conditions lifted sentiment across the sector. Shares of JD.com jumped 6.5% on Monday after the U.S. and China announced a 90-day pause on additional tariffs. Pinduoduo (PDD) shares rose 6%, while Alibaba’s stock gained 5.5%.

Alibaba is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings results on Thursday, after the bell.

U.S.-listed shares of JD.com’s stock are up 5% year-to-date and have gained 7.9% over the past 12 months.

