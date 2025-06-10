The aircraft manufacturer’s gross orders for new airplanes in May 2025 hit 303, marking the highest level since December 2023, according to a CNBC report.

Boeing’s (BA) deliveries in May hit 45, more than double the 24 deliveries made in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the aircraft manufacturer’s gross orders for new airplanes in May hit 303, marking the highest level since December 2023, according to a CNBC report.

Boeing has delivered 220 planes this year through May, compared to 348 in the same period of 2024. At the end of May, the company’s backlog stood at 5,943.

The firm has been in the news lately after resuming its aircraft deliveries to China. A Boeing 737 Max registered N230BE landed at the aerospace giant’s Zhoushan completion center in China, data from the plane tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

According to TheFly, CEO Kelly Ortberg recently stated that the firm will continue implementing fundamental changes to enhance safety, quality, and culture.

"We look forward to connecting with our customers and partners at Le Bourget to demonstrate the work underway to restore trust and move Boeing forward.”

The aircraft-maker recently struck a $1.1 billion deal with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to avoid criminal prosecution over two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jet.

Of this, $444.5 million will go to the families of those who died in the 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, while the firm will invest $445 million in enhancing its compliance, safety, and quality programs. Boeing has paid a $243 million criminal penalty, as agreed upon in 2021.

Boeing shares have gained over 25% this year and over 13% in the past 12 months.

