Nintendo (NTDOY) said Tuesday it is expanding its top-selling Splatoon franchise with ‘Splatoon Raiders,’ a spinoff title set to debut exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company revealed the title in a new trailer that also previewed a major update for Splatoon 3. It stated that in Splatoon Raiders, players take on the role of a mechanic exploring the Spirhalite Islands, joined by the Deep Cut trio – Frye, Shiver, and Big Man.

The trailer depicts their helicopter crash-landing on a remote island, setting the stage for a survival-themed experience. Gameplay footage was limited, but it shows base building, island exploration, and various characters performing tasks such as fishing and scavenging.

Nintendo has not confirmed a release date for the spinoff.

The company also outlined the next Splatoon 3 update, set to go live on June 12. It stated that the newest patch introduces the Splatlands Collection, which includes 30 new weapon kits from the in-game Barazushi and Emberz brands – weapons based on existing models but with updated sub-weapons and special attacks.

The popular Urchin Underpass stage from the original Splatoon on Wii U will also return to the rotation, according to the company.

Nintendo stated that Splatoon 3 players on Switch 2 will benefit from upgraded visuals and smoother rendering in areas such as Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds. It added that the update will support cross-play between the original Switch and the Switch 2.

Nintendo’s U.S.-listed shares edged 0.5% lower in afternoon trade on Tuesday. However, the NTDOY stock has gained 42% this year and more than 50% in the past 12 months.

