Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) on Thursday announced plans to divest its wholly-owned subsidiary Del Taco Holdings Inc. to Yadav Enterprises Inc. for $115 million in cash.

The transaction is slated to close by January 2026, pending standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The firm stated that proceeds from the sale will primarily be directed toward debt reduction within the company’s securitization structure. A part of the proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of the company’s Series 2019-1 4.476% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-II.

Jack in the Box stock traded over 2% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

