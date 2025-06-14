Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said Friday that while the strikes can’t eliminate Iran’s nuclear program completely, they could create an opening for broader diplomacy.

Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facility in Isfahan, a military spokesman said Friday in a televised briefing cited by Reuters.

The spokesman added that Israel is capable of defending itself against any Iranian retaliation without relying on military support from its allies.

According to the report, the briefing was cut short, with an Israeli official later confirming it was interrupted due to an incoming Iranian missile attack targeting central Israel.

The latest exchange marks a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries and comes amid Israeli claims that the military operation could create new conditions for diplomacy.

Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said Friday that while the country’s military campaign cannot fully dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, it could help pave the way for a broader deal.

“The military operation can’t completely destroy Iran’s nuclear program,” Hanegbi said in an interview with Channel 13 TV, according to Reuters. “But it could create the conditions for a long-term deal, led by the United States, that will completely thwart the nuclear program.”

The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a security alert warning of potential missile and drone threats over Iraq. Baghdad has suspended all air traffic and closed its airspace amid concerns about regional spillover.

“Due to regional events, there are indications there may be missiles, drones, or rockets flying over Iraqi airspace,” the alert said. “Seek overhead cover and shelter in place. Do not expose yourself to falling debris.”

Wall Street’s major indexes fell as investors reacted to growing geopolitical instability in the oil-rich Middle East.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped 0.9%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) lost 0.4% in midday trading.

Despite the pullback, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were still on track to post a third straight weekly gain, while the Dow was headed for its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors fell. Energy stocks gained 1.1%, while financials were the worst hit with a 1.3% drop.

Brent crude climbed 5.5% to $73.22 per barrel, while WTI crude futures rose 7.3% to around $73.

Airline shares fell on fears of rising fuel costs while defense stocks outperformed.

