Service-tracking website Downdetector showed a massive spike in reports of a Yahoo outage, with users reporting issues accessing multiple services.
Several Yahoo services, including the search engine, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Mail were down on Wednesday morning, in addition to AOL.
The websites of these services displayed the following message: “Edge: Too Many Requests.”
Yahoo is 90% owned by Apollo Global Management and 10% by Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). Verizon shares were down 0.1% in Wednesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.
