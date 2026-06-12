The service-tracking website Downdetector showed a massive spike in Instagram outage reports, with users also reporting issues accessing multiple other Meta services.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the issues in a post on X, adding that the company is working on fixing them.

The issues with Meta services seem to have begun around 9:30 a.m. ET, continuing to spike since then, according to Downdetector.

Several online services have recently suffered outages, including social media platform X and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) services, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, experienced a spike in outage reports on Friday.

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The service-tracking website Downdetector showed a massive spike in outage reports for Instagram, with users also reporting issues accessing multiple other Meta services.

Instagram outage reports on Downdetector | Downdetector

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the issues in a post on X.

“We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it,” Stone said.

Andy Stone's post on X | @andymstone/X

The issues with Meta services seem to have begun around 9:30 a.m. ET, continuing to spike since then, according to Downdetector.

Meta shares were down about 0.4% in Friday’s opening trade.

Other Recent Outages

Several online services have recently suffered outages, including social media platform X and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

While X faced multiple outages, with the most recent being earlier in March this year, ChatGPT faced issues in November last year due to an issue at Cloudflare Inc. (NET). This issue also impacted X, among other parts of the internet.

In October 2025, an outage at Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) AWS cloud service disrupted the company’s own services, with users reporting issues with Gmail, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat, among others.

META stock is down 14% year-to-date and 18% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 23% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 35%.

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