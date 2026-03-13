With HIMX stock up about 60% over the past four days, retail traders are piling into the name.

Himax is supplying display technologies for Nvidia’s data center products and Meta’s upcoming smart glasses - Hunterbrook Media.

Report claims Himax is emerging as a key supplier of critical optics components, and sees significant upside for the company.

Stocktwits sentiment turns ‘extremely bullish.’

Himax Technologies, Inc.’s shares jumped nearly 11% to top the $10 mark for the first time in over a year, extending gains in after-hours trading after a report suggested the display technology firm may be a supplier to Nvidia and Apple.

“At Hunterbrook Media – with the help of Citrini Research – we followed a trail of patents, investments, and supply chain shifts. The upshot: The two customers Himax did not name appear to be the two most powerful technology companies in the world. Nvidia and Apple,” according to its new report.

Hunterbrook Media is an investigative journalism outlet owned by the parent company of hedge fund Hunterbrook Capital, which said it had taken a long position in Himax. Taiwan-based Himax makes chips mainly used to control displays in TVs, smartphones, laptops, and cars. It also sells image sensors and low-power AI chips used in smart devices such as AR/VR headsets and security cameras.

Himax’s Nvidia, Apple Angle

Hunterbrook Media’s report claims Himax is the "sole microlens array supplier" for Nvidia’s next-generation Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) platform. Specifically, Himax’s nanoimprint lithography process is used to create the prisms and lenses that bend laser light 90 degrees to connect GPU servers, a critical component for reducing power consumption in AI "gigawatt-scale" factories.

Evidence also suggested that Himax is a primary supplier for Apple’s upcoming smart glasses. The report cites a "verified" Himax Senior Product Manager on LinkedIn who identifies as the "Apple Project Lead" and recently posted photos from inside the secure perimeter of Apple Park for technical collaborations. Himax is expected to provide LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) microdisplays and waveguide optics. Hunterbrook Media also detailed a series of patents it uncovered that back its claims of Himax’s links to Nvidia and Apple.

“While investors are still apparently pricing Himax like a commoditized component supplier, the company appears to be emerging as a supplier of a critical optical component powering the next generation of AI data centers,” the report said.

Himax, Apple and Nvidia have not confirmed or responded to any of Hunterbrook’s claims yet.

Retail’s View On HIMX

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Himax surged to ‘extremely bullish’ (99/100), late Thursday, from ‘neutral’ two days back, amid ‘extremely high’ message volume. Several users said the stock is a multi-day gainer.

HIMX sentiment and message volume as of March 12 | Source: Stocktwits

$HIMX Next week is all about Nvidia GTC. Nvidia will highlight their CPO roadmap and as a result all optical/photonic stocks will take off,” a user said. “Good for HIMX because now the market is more aware that HIMX is a photonic stock thanks to the big report today.”

About 36 million HIMX shares exchanged hands on Thursday, about 30 times the stock’s average trading volume. Himax shares have gained for four consecutive sessions, rising 60%.

