InterDigital and Amazon settled their legal dispute by signing a patent license agreement covering Fire TV, Kindle, and Prime Video.

Roth Capital called the deal the next major driver of the IDCC story, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating and $425 price target.

William Blair said the deal could generate between $40 million and $80 million in recurring annual revenue for IDCC.

The dispute, about InterDigital’s Videocodex patent portfolio, began in 2025.

InterDigital (IDCC) shares surged 12% on Thursday after the wireless, video, and AI technology developer announced a new patent license agreement with Amazon, ending a lengthy global legal battle over video technology patents.

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The agreement covers Amazon’s devices and services, including Fire TV, Kindle, and Prime Video. As part of the deal, both companies agreed to resolve all ongoing litigation and use binding arbitration to determine the final terms of the license.

IDCC stock clocked its biggest single-day gains since February 2025.

William Blair Sees $40M To $80M Recurring Revenue For IDCC

According to The Fly, Roth Capital called the deal “huge validation for streaming and the next major driver of the IDCC story.” The firm has a ‘Buy’ rating with a price target of $425.

While not a “surprise” that InterDigital did not adjust its guidance following the agreement with Amazon, William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia believes the deal could generate $40 million to $80 million in recurring annual revenue for IDCC, along with additional catch-up payments.

What Was IDCC’s Dispute With Amazon About?

The dispute concerned InterDigital’s Videocodex patent portfolio, which covers video compression and high-dynamic-range (HDR) technologies. InterDigital had accused Amazon of infringing ten patents across multiple jurisdictions, including the United States, Germany, Brazil, and the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Europe.

The conflict escalated throughout late 2025 and early 2026, triggering a series of lawsuits and raising questions about fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing terms for standard-essential technologies.

IDCC Investors Remain Bullish

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24-hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

The stock has shed around 15% of its value so far in 2026.

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