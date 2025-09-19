The company said that it would acquire ISHI in two phases for a total consideration of 4.92 million shares.

InterCure (INCR) on Friday announced that it will acquire premium medical cannabis technology and brand company Botanico, also known as ISHI.

The company said that it would acquire ISHI in two phases. The company would initially acquire 50% of equity for about 2.47 million InterCure ordinary shares. The remaining 50% will be acquired either 24 months from the initial closing, in consideration for an additional 2.46 million InterCure ordinary shares, or upon ISHI achieving positive operating profitability for at least three consecutive months, InterCure said.

INCR stock traded 3% lower in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

