Intel continued its winning run amid news of new strategic investment, while Nvidia saw activity as traders geared up for its quarterly results due next week.

The U.S. stock market ended Monday’s session nearly flat as traders awaited the retail earnings deluge and some key economic data. The S&P 500 Index languished below the unchanged line for much of the session before ending down marginally.

After the lackadaisical session, the following stocks experienced increased activity in the extended session.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

After-hours move: +5.41%

Trading volume: 10.89 million

The Intel stock continues to be on investors’ radar amid a spate of news regarding the struggling chipmaker. After the market closed, the company announced an agreement for a $2 billion strategic investment from SoftBank (SFTBY), giving the Masayoshi-led company a nearly 2% stake.

Both companies touted the investment as their commitment to invest in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the U.S.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Intel stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100) by late Monday, with the message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Intel stock has gained 18% this year.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: -0.03%

Trading volume: 8.07 million

Nvidia’s stock outperformed the broader market and the tech sector on Monday, following price target hikes from research firms Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald. Previewing the company’s earnings due on Aug. 27, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upped the price target for the stock to $206 from $200.

The analyst reasoned that the 12-month picture across demand, supply and competitive outlook all continue to be favorable. But he believed that the near-term bar is higher.

The Fly reported that Cantor Fitzgerald analysts hiked their price target for Nvidia’s stock to $240 from $200. The analysts expect a strong quarter, adding that their optimism centers more on what lies ahead.

The chipmaker also announced that its Blackwell architecture was coming to its GeForce gaming platform.

Retail traders on Stocktwits, however, turned ‘bearish’ (45/100) by late Monday from ‘neutral’ a day ago. The message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

Nvidia’s stock has gained about 36% so far this year.

Twilio, Inc. (TWLO)

After-hours move: +0.42%

Trading volume: 7.18 million

Shares of cloud communications company Twilio shed about 0.59% on Monday amid its rebound from its post-earnings plunge. Following the company’s earnings, which were released after the market closed on Thursday, the stock retreated for two straight sessions, losing a cumulative 7.5%.

The stock has recouped some of the losses since then.

The increased interest in the stock comes ahead of the company’s addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective before the market opening on Tuesday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Twilio stock, however, has turned to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The message volume on the stream also tempered to ‘neutral.’

Twilio's stock is down about 2.80% this year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

After-hours move: +4.82%

Trading volume: 5.37 million

Palo Alto Networks' stock climbed in the after-hours after the cybersecurity vendor reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings above analysts’ expectations. The company also issued upbeat guidance for the first quarter and the fiscal year 2026.

Retail investors’ sentiment for Palo Alto stock increased to ‘extremely bullish’(89/100), improving from a ‘neutral’ mood a day ago. The message volume was also increased to ‘extremely high’ levels.

The stock is down 3% for the year-to-date period.

Pfizer (PFE)

After-hours move: +0.08%

Trading volume: 4.33 million

After Pfizer reported adverse late-stage trial results for its sickle cell disease treatment candidate last Friday, it announced late Monday that its Canadian unit and COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech (BNTX) received approval in the country for their LP.8.1 variant-adapted COMIRNATY COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 6 months and older.

Retail sentiment toward Pfizer stock remained ‘neutral’ (46/100), with the message volume at ‘low’ levels.

Pfizer stock has shed about 0.5% this year.

