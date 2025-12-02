Business Insider reported on Monday, citing an internal memo, that Mosseri wants Instagram staff to be at the office five days a week.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is reportedly calling most U.S. staff back to the office full time starting Feb. 2.

Business Insider reported on Monday, citing an internal memo, that Mosseri wants Instagram staff to be at the office five days a week. As per the report, the change applies to employees in US offices with assigned desks, unless they work at the New York office which has space constraints.

“I believe that we are more creative and collaborative when we are together in-person,” Mosseri wrote, while adding that employees will have the flexibility of working from home when needed.

