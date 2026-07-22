Infleqtion received three Department of Energy research projects and led gains among the companies tied to the initiative.

HPE advanced after announcing participation in multiple AI and scientific computing projects, including development of the Lux AI supercomputing platform.

Wiley joined the Genesis Mission Consortium, becoming the only scientific publisher participating alongside companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD, IBM, and AWS.

The Trump administration expanded the Department of Energy's Genesis Mission to more than $5 billion in federal commitments earlier in the day.

Shares of Infleqtion (INFQ), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Wiley (WLY) climbed in midday trade on Wednesday after each company announced new roles in the Department of Energy's Genesis Mission, following the Trump administration's expansion of the initiative to more than $5 billion in federal commitments.

The Genesis Mission brings together more than 15 federal agencies to accelerate advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductor research, and scientific discovery by combining research funding, scientific datasets, supercomputing resources, and AI infrastructure.

Among the three companies, INFQ’s stock posted the strongest gains, with shares rising more than 8% in midday trade. HPE’s stock rose nearly 5%, while WLY’s stock gained more than 1%. INFQ's stock was also among top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the company remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day and platform data showed an uptick of around 25% in message volume.

While INFQ stock led gains among the three on Wednesday, it has underperformed WLY and HPE over the past year.

INFQ, HPE, WLY stocks performance year-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

Infleqtion Wins Three Quantum Projects

Infleqtion, which develops neutral-atom quantum computing and quantum sensing technology, received three Department of Energy research projects under the Genesis Mission.

The first was for work on an AI-optimized quantum circuit design for nuclear applications in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory. The second centered on deployable atomic quantum sensing enabled by agentic AI in partnership with Brookhaven National Laboratory.



The third award focused on quantum machine learning research for nuclear fusion simulations with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Colorado Boulder.

"AI data centers are pulling more power than the grid was ever built to handle, and the industry is recognizing that these types of issues are beyond the capabilities of classical computing alone." – Matthew Kinsella, Chief Executive Officer, Infleqtion

Infleqtion also announced plans on Wednesday to deploy a fault-tolerant neutral-atom quantum computer at the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park in 2027, alongside a new Chicago Quantum Innovation Center focused on energy-grid applications.

HPE And Wiley Expand Their Federal AI Footprint

HPE was selected for multiple research and development projects spanning AI applications, networking, cybersecurity, scientific workflow optimization, and water resource forecasting.

The company said it was also developing Lux, which it expects will become the first dedicated AI system for science supporting the Genesis Mission. The system is being developed alongside Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Meanwhile, Wiley joined the Genesis Mission Consortium, becoming the initiative's only scientific publisher. The consortium also includes Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), and AMD.

Retail sentiment around HPE’s stock on Stocktwits around the company remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around WLY’s stock stayed in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

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