The surge reflects renewed optimism for India’s textile exporters, with expectations that easing U.S. duties could revive margins and boost demand across the sector.

Indo Count Industries shares rose Thursday as traders bet that a breakthrough in India–U.S. trade talks could breathe new life into the country’s textile exports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The move put Indo Count at the front of a rally across the sector, with investors piling into companies that stand to gain if steep U.S. tariffs are rolled back.

Why The Optimism?

The rally followed remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that hinted the two countries may be nearing a deal on tariffs, which have been cutting into Indian exporters’ margins.

Duties at 50% have made life difficult for them in recent months, and traders say even a slight reduction could help India regain some lost ground in one of its key markets.

What It Means For Indo Count

For Indo Count, which already sells heavily into the U.S., any reduction in tariffs could translate into stronger demand, better margins, and steadier growth.

SEBI-registered platform A&Y Market Research noted that the potential deal would be a boost not just for Indo Count but for the entire sector, especially as global retailers look to reduce reliance on Bangladesh and China.

At the same time, the Indian government is pushing to secure new trade agreements and widen export opportunities, keeping textiles high on its priority list.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Indo Count was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Indo Count’s stock has declined 16.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<