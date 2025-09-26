Locomotive orders for Rites, a new battery plant investment by Exide, and JLR's cyber recovery are key things investors are eyeing today.

Indian stocks are poised for a tepid opening on Friday, as the GIFT Nifty — an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index — edged nearly 0.1% higher ahead of the market open.

Benchmark indexes ended lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday, with every sector, barring metals, closing in the red. IT and real estate stocks were the biggest decliners on the broader market.

Global Cues

Investors are watching U.S.–India trade talks closely amid signs of easing tensions. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the dispute over the additional 25% tariff on Indian exports could soon be resolved.

Most major Asian markets were lower in morning trade, with South Korea's KOSPI Index down more than 2%. Singapore and Malaysia were the only primary bourses to hold firm.

At the time of writing, spot gold was up 0.07% at $3,737.51 per ounce, while Brent crude rose 0.27% to $69.61 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Pharma Companies: U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products starting Oct. 1.

Rites Ltd: The public sector undertaking, which operates under the Ministry of Railway’s received a Letter of Award from Talis Logistics, South Africa, worth $18 million for supplying and commissioning overhauled Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives.

Ceigall India: CIL–JSPPPL, a joint venture between Ceigall India and JSP Projects, has secured a Rs 509.2 crore order from GMADA for constructing internal roads at Aerotropolis, SAS Nagar, with Ceigall holding 80% and JSP 20%.

Nazara Technologies: Record date for bonus issue and stock split.

Exide Industries: Exide invested ₹80 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, for a Bengaluru greenfield lithium-ion battery plant, bringing its total investment to Rs 3,882.23 crore without altering its shareholding.

Vodafone Idea: Supreme Court hearing today for AGR dues

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover informed stakeholders that parts of its digital systems are operational again after a cyber incident, with full recovery efforts underway and its Global Parts Logistics Centre running normally.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company received a show-cause notice from the CGST & Central Excise, Raipur, regarding alleged invoicing irregularities, with a tax and penalty demand of Rs 112.48 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: DIPAM rejected the proposal for a joint venture between BHEL and REC Power Development and Consultancy.

Supreme Petrochem: The company commissioned its first ABS project line at the Amdoshi Plant in Maharashtra, with a 70,000 TPA capacity, developed with technical support from Versalis Italy.

Amber Enterprises India: Investors, including Axis New Opportunities AIF and Motilal Oswal, infused Rs 550 crore into subsidiary IL JIN Electronics via preference shares to support its PCB and PCBA manufacturing business.

Ventive Hospitality: Plans to acquire a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, gaining control of Hilton Goa Resort (104 operational keys) and a land parcel in Goa.

Mainboard Listing

GK Energy, Saatvik Green Energy

Results Today

Amanta Healthcare, Ashapura Intimates Fashion, Taaza International

Active IPOs

Jain Resource Recycling, BMW Ventures, EPack Prefab Tech, Jinsukal Industries, TruAlt Bioenergy, Pace Digitek

