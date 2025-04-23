Gold prices in India hit a historic high of ₹1.01 lakh/10g on April 22, driven by global uncertainties, Fed rate-cut bets, and safe-haven demand.

Gold prices in India surged to an all-time high on April 22, with 24-carat gold breaching the psychological ₹1 lakh mark to touch ₹1,01,865 per 10 grams in Mumbai.

Global economic uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, are driving the yellow metal's rally. These have spurred increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

The rally, which has seen gold prices leap nearly 30% year-to-date (from ₹78,245 in January), has outpaced the Nifty 50's 2.5% returns and cemented gold's status as the top-performing asset class of 2025.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Gold BEES have mirrored this momentum, delivering 29% gains this year.

Meanwhile, the World Gold Council reported record inflows into bullion-backed funds in early 2025, reflecting a shift from traditional equities to gold investments.

India's macroeconomic landscape reinforces gold's status as a strategic asset. Rupee has depreciated by 3% against the U.S. dollar this year, while retail inflation dropped to a five-year low in March.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on X, veteran banker Uday Kotak, commended Indian homemakers for their prudent investment strategies, referring to them as the "smartest fund managers in the world."

MCX gold futures traded at 98,450 at 2 pm IST.

