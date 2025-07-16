The analysts highlighted continued strength in digital expansion, retail leadership, and an improving underwriting mix.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 47.6% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹746.6 crore for the June quarter, compared to ₹505.9 crore in the first quarter (Q1).

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak noted the rise was driven by higher investment income and recovery in underwriting performance, especially in the Motor segment.

The company’s gross premiums written stood at ₹8,05,255 lakh, up 1.5% from the year-ago period.

Net premiums written rose 4.7% to ₹5,61,052 lakh, while net premium earned came in at ₹5,13,609 lakh, marking a 14% increase year-on-year.

SEBI-registered research analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta said that ICICI Lombard is holding a bullish technical structure despite some intraday pressure.

Gupta pointed out that the stock remains above the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a positive trend.

He cited support at ₹1,991 (Tenkan Sen), ₹1,966 (Kijun Base), and ₹1,908 (cloud base), with immediate resistance at ₹2,045 and a breakout trigger zone between ₹2,070 and ₹2,100.

He also flagged that the On-Balance Volume (OBV) shows a steady positive divergence, suggesting quiet accumulation by institutional investors.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) has cooled to neutral territory, setting up potential for fresh momentum.

According to Gupta, ICICI Lombard’s structural strength is supported by its leadership in the general insurance space, retail focus, digital expansion, and improving underwriting mix, particularly in urban and health product lines.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ICICI Lombard was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 12% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<