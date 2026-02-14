Retail investors are now looking forward to a full approval of Anktiva in the EU for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ.

Shares of ImmunityBio (IBRX) garnered retail attention on Friday as investors eye a potential approval for the company’s Anktiva in the European Union.

A Stocktwits user expected an approval as early as Monday.

Yet another voiced hopes for ImmunityBio’s cancer drug Anktiva beating big pharma company Merck’s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda.

Another user said they bought more shares at a discounted price as they see a huge move up ahead.

Anktiva Approval In EU

In December 2025, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Anktiva in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for treating adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ. A conditional marketing authorization is an EU regulatory mechanism designed to facilitate early access to medicines that address an unmet medical need.

The EMA’s opinion will now be forwarded to the European Commission for final approval of EU-wide marketing authorization, the company said at the time.

Anktiva in combination with BCG is already approved in multiple regions for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS, including in the U.S.

Earlier this year, the company also said it is eyeing the resubmission of its application to the FDA seeking approval for Anktiva in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with papillary tumors.

ImmunityBio said that it had a meeting with the agency and it recommended that the company submit additional information for its evaluation within the next 30 days. It filed an application last year but the FDA issued a refuse to file letter, indicating that the application is incomplete.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBRX stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

IBRX stock has gained 79% over the past 12 months.

