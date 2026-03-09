ImmunityBio stated that the application includes additional information requested by the FDA to support its supplemental BLA for papillary disease.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) on Monday announced that it has resubmitted the supplemental biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Anktiva.

ImmunityBio stated that the application includes additional information requested by the FDA to support its supplemental BLA for papillary disease.

ImmunityBio shares were down more than 5% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

