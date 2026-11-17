ImmunityBio plans to present the full response rates at a medical meeting, showing how much benefit Anktiva added.

ImmunityBio CEO Richard Adcock disclosed a p-value of 0.01 for Anktiva’s six-month bladder cancer result at Jefferies in London.

The 370-patient trial found that more patients had no detectable cancer with Anktiva plus BCG than with BCG alone.

Adcock told investors at Jefferies and UBS that the company aims to file with the FDA within weeks for use alongside a patient’s first course of BCG.

At two London conferences, ImmunityBio (IBRX) CEO Richard Adcock put a new number behind Anktiva’s bladder cancer trial win and said the company plans to ask the FDA within weeks to let patients receive the drug with their first course of BCG.

IBRX stock fell nearly 1% on Monday to $5.98, marking its sixth straight session of losses.

How Much Did Anktiva Improve Remission Rates?

ImmunityBio said earlier this month that more patients had no detectable cancer at six months when Anktiva was added to BCG, a standard bladder cancer treatment, than when BCG was given alone. The randomized Quilt-2.005 trial enrolled 370 patients. The reported result covered patients with high-grade cancer in the bladder lining who had never received BCG.

“The first thing is I am happy to tell you today that, which we did not previously report, that trial met its endpoint, but it has a P-value of 0.01,” Adcock said at Jefferies.

In plain terms, if the two treatments worked equally well, a difference at least as large as the one researchers saw would be expected about 1% of the time under the trial’s statistical assumptions. The question for patients is: For every 100 people treated, how many more had no detectable cancer after receiving Anktiva?

When Jefferies analyst Roger Song pressed Adcock on that point, Adcock said ImmunityBio was in talks to present the full results at a medical meeting. “The reason we have not provided the top-line head numbers yet is that we are working with medical congresses to present all of that, and if you give out in a press release, then they do not want to give you the great speaking slot on those.”

ImmunityBio Eyes Year-End FDA Filing

Under its current U.S. approval, Anktiva is given with BCG to adults whose bladder cancer has failed to respond to BCG and has not invaded the bladder muscle. A label expansion in October added patients with high-grade papillary-only tumors. The next filing would let eligible patients start Anktiva alongside BCG from the outset, if the FDA approves it.

At Jefferies, Adcock said he had personally reviewed some of the final sections of the application. “In the coming weeks, before 2026 closes out, we will submit that,” he said. At UBS, he said: “The teams have been working incredibly hard, and we will put the final touches on it in the coming weeks and then submit that out.”

Patients Kept Their Bladders Nearly A Decade Later

At UBS, Adcock addressed how long patients stayed in remission. In the current trial, the median duration of response had not yet been reached. ImmunityBio said that the most common side effects were similar to those seen with BCG alone and reported no treatment-related deaths.

A separate nine-patient study gave a longer view. Two patients died of unrelated causes, and one could not be located, but all six assessed remained in complete remission nine and a half years later. “All of them had not had another treatment, and most importantly, all of them still had their bladders intact,” Adcock said.

ImmunityBio’s third-quarter net product revenue rose 53% to $48.7 million, bringing nine-month revenue to $143.6 million, up 92%. Adcock told Jefferies that sales under the broader label had begun and that he expects a bigger impact in 2027. The upcoming FDA filing would seek to reach patients even earlier, with their first course of BCG.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About IBRX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ levels a week ago amid a 353% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of November 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Our top line results for BCG Naive were extremely successful, and the only thing we don't know yet is how successful. IBRX is on track for an sBLA filing, which if successful next year, should raise quarterly sales to about $500 for the BC program. If I am right, that will be a blockbuster drug hitting the $2B in annual sales rate going forward -- some time in $2027.”

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Another user said, “$IBRX Fantastic presentations and details this morning. We are so close! BCG-Naive FDA SBLA filing appears to be a slam dunk come EOY ‘26. Approval most likely summer ‘27.”

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IBRX stock has surged 202% year-to-date.

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