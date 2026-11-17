Altimeter CEO Brad Gerstner also spoke in support of Jensen Huang.

Altimeter’s Anthropic bid is the latest in the investment firm’s 20-year history.

Anthropic is expected to list its shares on Nasdaq on Thursday in a milestone event for the AI industry.

Retail sentiment for ANT was ‘extremely bullish’ on Tuesday.

Anthropic PBC’s initial public offering (IPO) is “10-20 times oversubscribed," Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner said at an event on Monday, adding that his investment firm has bid for $5 billion worth of shares.

The bid is the largest allocation request in Altimeter’s 20-year history, Gerstner said onstage at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event.

Anthropic is expected to list its shares on Nasdaq on Thursday in a milestone event for the AI industry and a litmus test for AI infrastructure and related companies. The AI lab is expected to announce the final IPO price and allocation on Wednesday, according to reports.

“I think we are transitioning from a three-and-a-half-year phase that was all about AI infrastructure into a phase of intelligence and applications. And there are two ways I think you can principally play intelligence, and that’s OpenAI and Anthropic. We’re big investors in both,” Gerstner said.

Gerstner Backs Jensen Huang

The investor also discussed the crisis at Nvidia, offering a more measured stance on Jensen Huang's departure. Huang “engaged in personal behavior that was pretty bad” and messaged him to express support, adding that Nvidia is “too critical to the future security of our country” for the board to make a wrong decision.

Earlier, Gerstner co-authored a letter with Atreides Management CEO Gavin Baker sent to the Nvidia board on Friday calling for “a slow, measured, and deliberate process regarding future leadership of Nvidia that leaves all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

Gerstner, who was one of the architects behind the Trump Accounts, founded Boston-based Altimeter in 2008. Altimeter holds stakes in SpaceX, Astera Labs, Meta Platforms, Cerebras Systems, Ciena, Nvidia, and Micron, according to its latest disclosure.

Anthropic’s IPO Details

The AI lab is targeting a $1.4 trillion valuation, below the $2 trillion floated months ago but well above the $1.1 trillion some on Wall Street suggested at the depths of the recent tech selloff.

Anthropic and some of its backers are seeking to raise as much as $90.4 billion through an IPO and a separate private placement, according to Bloomberg. Together, the offerings would surpass SpaceX’s $75 billion base deal and make it the largest listing ever.

Retail View On Anthropic

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for ANT, although several traders anticipate pain in the near term. At least 67% of those who voted in an ongoing Stocktwits poll said they do not plan to place a bid in the IPO.

“$AMD $ANT $NVDA $QQQ $SPCX Exactly. If $ANT is getting listed while the market is going down it’s going to do more damage,” a trader said.

“Markets need to stabilize to accept another AI company that large. Liquidity is an issue now specially when the Fed is issuing a warning. You do not want to fight the market as a bull now. Wait it out and let it all play out better than continuing to lose.”

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