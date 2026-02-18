The report states that the policy center will legalize perpetual derivatives and help regulators write DeFi guidelines for the financial system.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) launched a DeFi-focused policy center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, led by prominent crypto lawyer Jake Chervinsky.

According to a Fortune report, the new organization, called the Hyperliquid Policy Center, aims to help Congress and federal agencies understand decentralized finance and support the development of legal frameworks for blockchain-based markets.

Chervinsky was previously appointed at the Blockchain Association and Variant Fund and served as the center’s inaugural CEO. The center is also set to create a legal pathway for perpetual derivatives and help regulators draft rules that incorporate DeFi into the broader financial system, according to the report.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) was trading at $29, down by 1.4% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around HYPE remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

