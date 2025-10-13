The newly listed entity aims to integrate Dogecoin into mainstream commerce through partnerships and digital payment platforms.

House of Doge (TBH) plunged as much as 45% in morning trading on Monday after completing a reverse merger with Brag House Holdings to take the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm public.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TBH’s shares rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory as message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

The newly listed entity aims to integrate Dogecoin into mainstream commerce through partnerships and digital payment platforms, in a renewed push to transform the more than decade-old meme coin into a viable medium of exchange. Under a 20-year exclusive agreement with the Dogecoin Foundation, House of Doge plans to establish a scalable, yield-producing Dogecoin economy targeted at both institutional investors and the broader crypto community.

