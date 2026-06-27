The military said it targeted Iranian missile, drone, and radar sites after an alleged attack on a commercial vessel.

The U.S. said its forces struck Iranian missile, drone and coastal radar sites on June 26.

CENTCOM said the strikes followed Iran’s alleged drone attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.

President Donald Trump described Iran's drone attack as a "foolish violation" and said three additional drones were intercepted by U.S. forces.

The US military said on Friday it struck Iran after what it described as an attack on a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The action came hours after President Donald Trump condemned the drone attack as a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

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US Launches Strikes After Cargo Ship Attack

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that its forces conducted strikes against Iran on June 26 after Iran allegedly targeted the Singapore-flagged cargo ship “M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone,” adding, “The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.”

According to CENTCOM, U.S. aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage locations, along with coastal radar sites, in response to the attack.

CENTCOM said Iran's attack on the commercial vessel “clearly violated the ceasefire” and described it as “unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping.” The military added that Iran’s actions undermined freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Calls Drone Attack A ‘Foolish Violation’

Earlier on Friday, a few hours before the military action, President Donald Trump had described the drone attack on a cargo ship as a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire agreement with Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added, “Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

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