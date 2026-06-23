June's equity volume through June 18 is already at $269 billion, about 85% of May’s full-month total.

Robinhood priced a $2 billion 0.00% convertible note offering due 2029 on Monday.

The company expects about $1.97 billion in net proceeds, with $290 million earmarked for share repurchases and $112 million for capped call transactions.

The notes carry an initial conversion price of about $174.42 per share, a 65% premium to Robinhood’s last close.

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) slid 4% overnight heading into Tuesday after the company priced a $2 billion convertible note offering, testing investor appetite for a fresh capital raise even as trading volumes surge and its new agentic trading push gains traction.

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HOOD stock fell more than 2% on Monday, snapping a two-session winning streak.

Robinhood Raises $2B For Strategic Flexibility

The company said it priced $2 billion of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering, with initial purchasers receiving an option to buy up to an additional $200 million of notes.

The company expects net proceeds of about $1.97 billion, or about $2.17 billion if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option. Robinhood plans to use $290 million of the proceeds to repurchase Class A common stock along with the offering, $112 million to fund capped call transactions, and the remainder for general corporate purposes. The uses could include organic growth investments, potential acquisitions and capex.

The convertible notes will mature on Oct. 1, 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion price is about $174.42 per share, representing a 65% premium to Robinhood’s last close. Robinhood also entered into capped call transactions to reduce potential dilution from the notes. The cap price is initially about $237.85 per share, representing a 125% premium to the last close.

Volumes Show Momentum Is Still Strong

The capital raise comes as Robinhood’s June trading activity remains high. Through June 18, equity notional trading volume had already reached $269 billion, or about 85% of May’s full-month total of $315 billion. Options activity was even closer, with 217 million contracts traded by June 18 versus 231 million in all of May, while event contracts hit 3.1 billion, about 79% of May’s 3.9 billion total.

On a daily basis, the equity pace also looks stronger. June’s equity volume averaged $19.2 billion per trading day through June 18, compared with Robinhood’s reported May average daily equity volume of $15.8 billion.

Additionally, CEO Vlad Tenev said last week that over 50,000 customers had opened agentic trading accounts in the first few weeks of launch and were trading millions of dollars per day across equities and options. “Writing and executing sophisticated strategies or optimizing your everyday spending no longer depends on your technical background, but on the quality of your ideas,” Tenev said on X.

Earlier this month, Robinhood was approved to serve as an underwriter and intends to be “disruptive” as mega-listings from SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI come into focus.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About HOOD?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HOOD has been ‘bullish’ over the past week amid a 373% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

HOOD sentiment and message volume as of June 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “I believe this money is for the underwriting business for the IPO business. I think this new business could become a huge moneymaker especially because Hood will let the retail investors become part of the IPO process real early. There will be more Hood members too. I think this Ceo is doing an excellent job.”

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Another user said, “$HOOD it’s $2B of convertible notes not 2b of them. It’s over 2 years away. They are using 300m of it to buyback shares on open market.. yeah this is hella bullish.”

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HOOD stock has risen 35% over the past year.

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