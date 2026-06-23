Valuation concerns, insider selling and bearish retail sentiment have weighed on the stock.

Walton Family Holdings Trust sold about $535 million worth of shares through a series of transactions disclosed last week.

The stock has fallen more than 12% from its May record high after a strong rally earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Erste Group downgraded Walmart to Hold from Buy, citing valuation concerns as the stock trades at a P/E ratio of 41.3.

Walmart (WMT) stock is drawing attention after the Walton Family Holdings Trust sold a substantial block of the retailer’s shares, generating approximately $535 million in proceeds through a series of transactions disclosed last week.

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The stock experienced a volatile stretch during the past three months, climbing to a record high in May before retreating in June as investors locked in gains. The stock has slumped over 12% from its May high.

Walton Family Offloads WMT Shares

Walton Family Trust, one of the largest shareholders of Walmart, reduced its position through a series of stock transactions completed on June 16. The filing shows that the trust gave some Walmart shares to a beneficiary and also sold millions of shares in the open market.

According to the filing, the trust transferred 886,000 shares to a beneficiary without receiving compensation and separately sold millions of shares through market transactions.

The trust disposed of 3,860,251 shares at a weighted-average price of approximately $120.99 per share. Additional transactions included the sale of 539,737 shares at an average price of approximately $121.78 and 24,716 shares at approximately $122.42 per share.

Even after the sale, the trust remained a significant owner of the retail giant with more than 502 million shares. Also, Nicholas Christopher James, Walmart's Executive Vice President, sold 2,900 Walmart shares worth $342,752.

Walmart stock inched up over 0.4% overnight ahead of Tuesday.

Valuation Concerns Temper WMT’s Outlook

Early this month, Erste Group downgraded Walmart to Hold from Buy, reflecting concerns that the stock's valuation has climbed to levels that may be difficult to justify relative to future earnings expectations.

The retail giant is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 41.3. 36 analysts out of 42 recommend a ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ while 4 analysts suggest ‘Hold’, according to Koyfin data.

With shares trading at elevated valuation levels, investors may increasingly focus on Walmart's ability to deliver earnings growth that exceeds current expectations. Higher fuel prices due to the U.S.-Iran conflict have affected consumer spending trends.

What Are WMT Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 245% rise in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “$WMT and Tuesday..if markets are up.. this will be Deep Red....ZERO TRUST ir Credibility left in this PO*.”

Another user said, “This stock is not going to move until we have significant change in the economy. People can’t afford to shop and spend money with the current inflation and gas prices. Many places are cheaper to buy groceries, people may stop at WMT but it’s because they need a place to walk around. Not to buy goods.”

WMT stock has gained over 5% year-to-date.

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