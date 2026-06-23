The filing said the stake was acquired for investment purposes, with no current plan “to change or influence control” of Aditxt.

Takeover Time 2026 LLC reported owning 3.4 million Aditxt shares, representing a 10.9% stake in the company.

The shares were bought on June 12 through open-market and/or brokerage transactions for about $50,000, excluding commissions and costs.

The new holder filing follows Aditxt’s Ignite Proteomics SPAC deal, which values the unit at $150 million and could set up a separate NYSE-listed cancer-testing company.

Shares of Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) surged 40% overnight heading into Tuesday as investors assessed a new filing showing a newly disclosed 10% holder after the company’s $150 million Ignite Proteomics spin-off plan.

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ADTX stock surged 92% on Monday after rocketing 127% in the previous session, marking a sharp rebound from last week’s record 24-session losing streak.

Takeover Time Reports 10.9% ADTX Stake

A fresh filing from Monday showed that Takeover Time 2026 LLC reported owning 3.4 million Aditxt shares, representing a 10.9% stake in the company. The filing said that the shares were purchased on June 12 in open-market and/or brokerage transactions for about $50,000, excluding commissions and other transaction costs.

The filing said that Takeover Time 2026 acquired the shares for investment purposes and does not currently have any plans “to change or influence control” of Aditxt. However, the filing also said the investor may review its position, acquire more shares, or sell some or all of its stake.

Takeover Time 2026 said the reported 10.9% stake was based on the “best information available,” but added that Aditxt’s most recently disclosed outstanding share count “appears stale” since it would imply ownership “above 100%.” The filing said that the actual ownership percentage “may be higher than reported” and remains subject to confirmation from issuer or transfer-agent records.

Ignite Proteomics SPAC Deal In Focus

The new ownership filing comes after Aditxt filed fresh details earlier this month for a deal that would spin off its Ignite Proteomics unit into a separately traded company valued at $150 million. Ignite has entered into a merger agreement with Copley Acquisition Corp. Under the deal, Ignite and Copley would combine under a newly formed company, with the combined company expected to trade on the NYSE.

Ignite equity holders are expected to receive shares at a $10-per-share reference price, implying merger consideration of $150 million. The transaction is expected to separate Ignite from Aditxt, while allowing Aditxt to remain a standalone Nasdaq-listed company.

Copley is expected to seek up to $20 million of transaction financing, while Ignite is expected to pursue up to $10 million. The deal is expected to close by Sept. 30. Net proceeds are expected to support commercialization, clinical evidence generation, working capital needs, and future growth initiatives.

Ignite is developing a cancer-testing platform that measures proteins actively driving a patient’s tumor, rather than relying only on genetic information. Its initial focus is breast cancer, with plans to expand into other cancer types over time.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ADTX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ADTX was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 543% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

ADTX sentiment and message volume as of June 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “I believe that when Ignite completes its SPAC merger and goes public, ADTX shareholders could receive newly issued Ignite shares based on their ownership stake. Since SPAC deals are traditionally structured around a $10 per share benchmark, I see the current price as a no-brainer buy.”

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Another user said, “Something is Brewing and we are the guest at the table. I think this “Take Over Time 2026” Crew is looking out for us little guys and want to burn Shorts / Bears by taking stocks off the table so it can rise like bread”

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ADTX stock has shed nearly all of its value over the past year.

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