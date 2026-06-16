A filing with the SEC revealed that CFO Shiv Verma had sold shares worth $393,778 of the company’s Class A common stock on Monday.

Separately, Robinhood co-founder and board member Baiju Bhatt sold $5.19 million in shares through the Baiju Bhatt Living Trust last week.

On Monday, Robinhood announced that its Agentic Trading was live for all customers.

Following the announcement, shares of the company briefly crossed the $100 mark.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) push into AI-driven investing helped propel the stock above the $100 level intraday on Monday, but newly disclosed insider transactions grabbed investors' attention after the bell, with the shares edging lower in the overnight session.

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Regulatory filings showed the company's Chief Financial Officer as well as the co-founder sold millions of dollars worth of shares in recent days, weighing on the stock.

Insiders Offload Robinhood Shares

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that CFO Shiv Verma had sold shares worth $393,778 of the company’s Class A common stock on Monday.

Verma sold 3,984 shares of the company at a price of $98.84 per share, executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in August 2025. Following the sale, Verma retained direct ownership of 59,927 shares, as per the filing.

Separately, Robinhood co-founder and board member Baiju Bhatt sold $5.19 million in shares through the Baiju Bhatt Living Trust on June 11. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $85.97 to $93.46 and were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November 2025.

Following the transactions, the Living Trust no longer holds any Class A shares of the company. However, Bhatt continues to directly hold 3,579 shares of Class A common stock, as per the filing.

Robinhood’s Agentic Trading Rollout

On Monday, the brokerage firm announced through a post on X that its Agentic Trading was live for all customers.

“Connect any AI agent through the Robinhood MCP server, fund a dedicated agentic account, and let it research, trade, and rebalance on your terms,” Robinhood said.

The rollout introduces AI-driven assistants that can perform investment-related activities on behalf of users based on instructions they provide. “The AI agent that runs your life can now run your portfolio,” CEO Vlad Tenev said in a post on X.

Following the announcement, shares of the company briefly crossed the $100 mark.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD shares has stayed in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past month.

One bullish user on the stock said, “higher highs and higher lows keep it going ready to break through 110 next.”

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Another user said that HOOD stock would be “a legendary stock soon!”

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HOOD stock has declined nearly 15% so far this year despite positive catalysts including the recent historic SpaceX debut, its new status as an IPO underwriter, the removal of the Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rule, among others.

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