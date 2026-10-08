Northwise Project said in a post on X that Robinhood Markets already has customers who want more ways to invest.

The firm said that it likes the opportunity to build a repeat business in its private markets business.

Robinhood has launched two private-market funds in 2026: Robinhood Ventures Fund I and Robinhood Ventures Fund II.

The fintech firm has indicated that the sequential fund names point to more frequent launches and expanded retail access to private companies.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) are headed into a third week of declines, but one Wall Street analyst thinks the company has an advantage in private markets that “deserves attention.”

Northwise Project said in a post on X that the brokerage firm already has customers who want more ways to invest.

Robinhood’s ‘Repeat Business’ Opportunity

Northwise Project noted that Robinhood fund's assets belong to its investors, and the company instead earns money through management fees, eligible performance fees, and other returns on its own capital invested alongside them. “Those are the economics we care about as shareholders,” it said.

Robinhood can also reach its customers through accounts they use regularly, which makes future funds easier to distribute, the firm said. “A successful first investment experience may also make someone more willing to commit to the next fund,” Northwise noted.

“We like the opportunity to build a repeat business here. Good investment results and customers willing to come back for another fund will carry more weight with us than the size of a launch,” it added.

Robinhood’s Private Market Funds

Robinhood has launched two private-market funds in 2026. Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) was launched in March. It invests in late-stage private technology companies, including Databricks, OpenAI and Revolut. RVI stock is up nearly 27% since its launch.

Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII) launched in August and invests in early- and growth-stage companies, primarily from the Y Combinator ecosystem, including 6thSense, Aerogen Systems and Agency Tool Company.

The fintech firm has indicated that the sequential fund names point to plans for more frequent launches, expanding retail access to private companies while building a recurring fund-management business. RVII stock is down more than 4% since its launch.

Robinhood Sells RVI Shares

According to a regulatory filing, Robinhood Markets sold 10,826 shares of Robinhood Ventures Fund I on Oct. 5-6 for about $292,500, at weighted-average prices of $27.01 and $27.03.

Separate regulatory filings showed that CEO Vlad Tenev sold 375,000 HOOD shares on Oct. 5 for about $42.6 million, under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted Sept. 5, 2025. The 375,000 shares were originally Class B stock and automatically converted into Class A shares when sold. Daniel Gallagher Jr., Robinhood's chief legal officer, also sold 10,000 HOOD shares on Oct. 5 for about $1.14 million under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Retail Stance On HOOD, RVI, RVII Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment on RVI stock was down from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours, while it was ‘bearish’ for RVII stock.

One user said, “I think the market is missing what Robinhood is trying to do with this fund $RVII. I dug through the portfolio, and its largest holding Tasklet just announced a $12.8M raise at a $500M valuation, compared to its previously reported $175M valuation a few months ago.” The user added, “The bigger picture is that RVII gives public market investors exposure to private companies they normally wouldn’t be able to invest in.”

HOOD stock is down nearly 5% year-to-date.

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