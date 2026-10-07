Barclays lifted its HOOD price target to $132 from $105 with an ‘Overweight’ rating, implying almost 18% upside from Tuesday’s close.

Robinhood fell, even after Barclays raised its price target and the company disclosed a Bitcoin purchase the same day.

The bank cited a more supportive rate curve for 2027 net interest income.

The firm described the trading backdrop heading into the fourth quarter as more mixed.

Robinhood (HOOD) slipped in pre-market trading on Wednesday, even as Barclays lifted its price target on the stock. The company also disclosed a $25 million Bitcoin (BTC) purchase the same day.

According to TheFly, Barclays raised its price target on Robinhood to $132 from $105 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating. The move came as part of a third-quarter earnings preview covering brokers, asset managers and exchanges.

The firm told clients that the rate curve looked more supportive for net interest income in 2027, while describing the trading backdrop heading into the fourth quarter as more mixed.

Barclays’ price target implied almost 18% upside from Tuesday's close of $112.

HOOD stock was down more than 2% in pre-market trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD shifted to ‘bearish’ from the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Small Buy, Big Signal

Separately, Johann Kerbrat, the company's senior vice president and general manager of crypto and international, reportedly disclosed the purchase of $25 million worth of Bitcoin at the Digital Asset Summit in Asia, in an exclusive interview with The Block. He framed it as a statement rather than a financial decision, saying it was about "aligning our company and our vision with the crypto community."

The sum was small against the company. Robinhood is worth about $100.7 billion, which made the holding roughly 0.025% of its market value.

Bitcoin was the top-trending ticker among cryptocurrencies on Stocktwits. Bitcoin’s price was down over 3% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC moved to ‘bearish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘low’’ levels over the past day.

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