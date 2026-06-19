Snowflake and CareDx received favorable reviews from Wall Street firms, following better-than-expected second-quarter prints and bullish momentum across AI products, respectively.

BTIG raised its price target on Snowflake to $340 from $325 and maintained a Buy rating, according to The Fly.

Craig-Hallum upgraded CareDx to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and raised the price target to $64 from $35.

The brokerage said CareDx’s updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $490 million to $500 million was ‘conservative.

Snowflake (SNOW) and CareDx (CDNA) climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Monday, with BTIG highlighting Snowflake’s AI-driven product momentum and Craig-Hallum upgrading CareDx after the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance.

At the time of writing, CDNA stock was up around 10% after hitting an intra-day high of $49.76. SNOW stock was up 6%, having hit a day high of $315.42.

BTIG Bets On SNOW’s Near-Term Trajectory

BTIG raised its price target on Snowflake to $340 from $325 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. This represents a 10% upside potential from current levels. The brokerage said conversations with industry contacts pointed to strong customer demand, making it more confident about Snowflake’s near-term growth.

BTIG also highlighted positive momentum across several key products, including Cortex Code, an AI-powered coding assistant; Snowpark, a platform that lets developers build and run data applications using programming languages such as Python; and Unistore, a data platform. According to the brokerage, these products are strengthening Snowflake’s growth story as more businesses adopt artificial intelligence.

The upbeat outlook follows a bullish note from Wells Fargo last week, which said Snowflake is well positioned to benefit from growing AI adoption without needing heavy capital spending or relying on a single AI model.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment trended in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 43% so far this year.

Craig-Hallum Calls CareDx’s Updated FY2026 Revenue Guidance ‘Conservative’

On Monday, Craig-Hallum upgraded CareDx to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and raised its price target to $64 from $35, saying the stock still has room to run despite gaining 132% so far this year.

The firm said CareDx’s increased full-year 2026 guidance still appears conservative, according to The Fly. Craig-Hallum believes that even its own Street-high revenue estimate of $530 million could prove conservative.

Last week, CareDx raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $490 million to $500 million, up from $447 million to $465 million. It also increased its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization outlook to $66 million to $78 million from $43 million to $57 million.

The guidance followed a strong second quarter, with revenue rising 52% year over year to $132 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $114 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share also beat analysts’ expectations of $0.23 per share.

Retail sentiment surrounding CDNA on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours. The stock has gained more than 150% so far this year.

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