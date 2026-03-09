Hims & Hers also stated that it will no longer advertise compounded GLP-1 offerings on its platform or in its marketing.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares soared more than 52% in Monday’s pre-market trade after Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) dropped its patent infringement lawsuit against the company.

Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers have also teamed up to offer access to Ozempic and Wegovy at the same affordable self-pay prices as other telehealth platforms.

Hims & Hers also stated that it will no longer advertise compounded GLP-1 offerings on its platform or in its marketing. Existing patients will have the opportunity to transition to FDA-approved medicines when their providers determine it clinically appropriate, the company said.

Novo shares were up more than 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade, while Hims & Hers shares were up around 48% at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around HIMS stock trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory on the platform.

