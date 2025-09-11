According to Stocktwits data, retail chatter around HIMS stock increased by 21% over the last 24 hours and by approximately 533% over the last 30 days as of the early hours on Wednesday.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) rose 3% on Wednesday after the telehealth company launched a new category in men’s health, offering access to innovative, affordable, and personalized treatment plans for low testosterone.

The company estimates that over 20 million men in the U.S. struggle with low testosterone, but noted that most never receive care due to stigma, outdated treatments, and high costs.

HIMS' Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:36 p.m. ET on Sept. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said that the stock continues to rally without offering a favorable entry point.

Hims said on Wednesday that low testosterone, if left untreated, can drain energy, dull mood and sexual desire, and raise risks of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Starting in 2026, the company will launch a branded oral testosterone called Kyzatrex through a collaboration with Marius Pharmaceuticals. Kyzatrex is FDA-approved and has been shown to restore testosterone levels in up to 96% of men, Hims said.

The company also stated that it will introduce access to injectable testosterone treatments in 2026. Providers will also be able to prescribe tailored doses of compounded Enclomiphene for men experiencing sexual symptoms through the Hims & Hers platform starting Wednesday, the company said. Enclomiphene has been shown to double testosterone levels by restoring natural testosterone production, the company stated. Bloomberg reported that Hims will make the announcement earlier in the day.

Separately, on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a major reform of pharmaceutical advertisements, which will require drug companies to include full safety warnings in their direct-to-consumer ads.

According to BofA analyst Allen Lutz, these industry changes are likely to make new customer conversions more challenging through ads, given the competitive pressures in the sexual health, hair loss, and weight loss sectors. Overall, Hims & Hers should be able to navigate this environment given its strong brand equity and first-mover advantage, the analyst said, while adding that it would expect continued volatility in the near term.

The firm kept an ‘Underperform’ rating on Hims & Hers with a price target of $28 on the shares.

HIMS stock has more than doubled in value this year and more than tripled over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.