The company said the acquisition will also deepen its presence in the UK, Germany, and Canada.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) announced on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eucalyptus in a deal valued at up to $1.15 billion.

The transaction, expected to close in mid-2026, will strengthen the company’s ability to deliver personalized digital healthcare internationally, Hims & Hers said.

Upon completion, Hims & Hers plans to expand into Australia and Japan and deepen its presence in the UK, Germany, and Canada. Eucalyptus CEO Tim Doyle will join Hims & Hers as senior vice president (SVP) of International, and Eucalyptus’ brands will gradually transition to the Hims & Hers platform.

HIMS shares were trading 3.4% higher in premarket on Thursday.

