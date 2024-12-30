Hesai Group Stock Hits 18-Month High On Record Lidar Deliveries In A Month: Retail Sentiment Brightens

The stock’s recent momentum builds on a rebound that began in late November when the company announced it’s on track to hit profitability by the end of the financial year.

Hesai Group Stock Hits 18-Month High On Record Lidar Deliveries In A Month: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 11:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 11:51 PM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Hesai Group (HSAI) surged over 9% in midday trading Monday, reaching an 18-month high of $15.49. 

The rally came after the lidar technology company announced it was the first in the industry to deliver more than 100,000 lidar units in a single month. 

The stock last traded at these levels in April 2023, shortly after its public listing.

The company also reported delivering over 20,000 lidar units to the robotics market in December, marking a record for that segment.

Hesai Group is known for providing lidar products used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Its clients include Lotus, Nio Motors, Baidu, and Apollo. 

It also disclosed that in 2025, its planned annual capacity will exceed two million units, supported by the company's mass production capabilities and research and development innovation.

 

Screenshot 2024-12-30 121429.png Hesai Group-ADR Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 30 as of 12:14 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago, with chatter jumping to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels. 

The stock’s recent momentum builds on a rebound that began in late November following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings. 

Revenue for the quarter was $76.9 million, a 21.1% year-over-year increase. Total lidar shipments jumped 182% quarter-over-quarter, with ADAS-specific shipments rising 220% to 129,913 units in Q3.

More notably, Hesai Group forecasted achieving full-year profitability in 2024, positioning itself as the first automotive lidar company globally to reach this milestone. 

The stock has jumped 196% since the forecast, clocking in gains of 76% year-to-date. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin’s Drop To $93K Drags BTC Mining Stocks: Retail Sentiment Remains Frosty

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

CBAK Energy Stock Maintains Momentum On Nanjing Expansion Plans: Retail Chatter Reflects Exuberance

CBAK Energy Stock Maintains Momentum On Nanjing Expansion Plans: Retail Chatter Reflects Exuberance

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

CBAK Energy Stock Maintains Momentum On Nanjing Expansion Plans: Retail Chatter Reflects Exuberance

CBAK Energy Stock Maintains Momentum On Nanjing Expansion Plans: Retail Chatter Reflects Exuberance

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon