Amazon.com. (AMZN) has reportedly launched a U.S. dollar corporate bond offering on Monday, marking its first issuance in nearly three years.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the e-commerce giant is selling the debt in as many as six parts. The report added that the price talks for the longest portion of the deal, a 40-year bond, are about 1.15 percentage points above Treasuries.

The report added that proceeds from the bond offering will be for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt, acquisitions, and investments.

