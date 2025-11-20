HBO said that “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the first season debut in January next year.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO on Thursday announced the season renewal of two “Game of Thrones” franchise series, extending each series' run through 2028.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content Casey Bloys announced the renewal of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and “House of the Dragon,” with both series being aired on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO said that “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the first season debut in January next year. The second season will debut in 2027.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<