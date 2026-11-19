Ondas’ Aston Martin F1 deal raises spending concerns as profit margins fall.

Ondas has signed a multi-year partnership with Aston Martin’s Formula One team through 2029.

Branding will debut at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with race-suit placements starting in 2027.

Ondas’ Aston Martin partnership could add to expenses as it works toward profitability.

Ondas’ (ONDS) Formula One partnership with Aston Martin is raising fresh questions about its spending priorities, while an SEC filing allowing shareholders to resell 6,292 shares adds to investor concerns. With cash burn under scrutiny, retail traders are questioning whether the autonomous tech provider’s growth ambitions come at a high cost.

Ondas stock ticked 0.9% higher overnight Wednesday. The stock is on track for a third weekly loss.

Ondas’ Formula One Partnership Targets Technology Exchange

On Wednesday, Ondas said it has entered a multi-year global partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, bringing the autonomous tech company into the world of Formula One through 2029.

The agreement centers on a shared focus on "Speed to Decision," highlighting how engineering, data analysis and quick execution can improve performance in demanding operating conditions.

Las Vegas will provide the first major showcase for the partnership. Ondas branding will appear on the front section of Aston Martin's race car during the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The company will also feature on team racing suits beginning with the 2027 season.

"Aston Martin Aramco gives Ondas global reach to engage customers, partners and investors, while creating opportunities for our teams to collaborate and share how advanced technology can help organizations operate with greater speed, precision and confidence."

Ondas’ Formula One Deal Raises Fresh Spending Concerns

Ondas’ latest partnership could increase spending on marketing, travel, hospitality and branding while the company is still struggling to become consistently profitable. The deal’s financial terms remain undisclosed, and it does not include any confirmed new revenue contracts. Investors question whether the spending could delay Ondas’ goal of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability by third-quarter 2027.

Ondas’ Q3 2026 revenue doubled from Q2 to $167.5 million, boosted by strong sales of anti-drone systems and recent acquisition deals. However, its gross margin dropped to 21.8% from 43.1% in Q2 as costs rose and production faced challenges.

Ondas Registers Existing Shares For Potential Resale

Also, Ondas has filed paperwork allowing certain existing shareholders to resell up to 6,292 shares of the company's common stock. The filing covers securities previously issued to those investors as part of an earlier purchase agreement and does not represent a new share issuance by the company.

What ONDS Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock declined to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’.

A user said, “$ONDS is burning money every quarter and they decide to sponsor a race car; now they r just toying with retail to their face .”

Another user said, “Imagine blowing up shareholder money on race car stickers I would be pissed.”

A third user said, “Looks like all the buying just gets sold into. That’s what you call delusion thanks, Erik. The only way the stock is gonna go up is if they get a deal in the works and need the investment bankers to move it higher just like they did before. Pathetic.

ONDS stock has crashed 54% year-to-date.

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