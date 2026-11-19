Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range.

The AI company also upsized its offering, selling approximately 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion.

The Federal Reserve’s minutes released on Wednesday weighed on market sentiment as policymakers flagged inflation concerns and AI risks.

Comments from policymakers weighed on precious metals, sending gold and silver prices to their lowest levels in more than a year.

U.S. stock futures traded higher overnight late Wednesday as markets geared up for Anthropic’s public trading.

As of 10:49 p.m. EST, Dow futures climbed 0.41%, while the S&P 500 futures gained 0.63% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed more than 1%.

On Wednesday, the three U.S. benchmark indexes closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 650 points to end the session 1.11% lower, while the S&P 500 fell 0.23%. The Nasdaq Composite closed in the green, ending the session 0.42% higher.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.11% 50,198.17 S&P 500 -0.23% 7,323.63 Nasdaq Composite 0.42% 24,429.88

Key US Market Drivers

This week, all eyes have been on Anthropic’s debut on stock markets, which begins trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker “ANT.”

The AI company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range, as per a post from the company. It also upsized its offering, selling approximately 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX’s (SPCX) record IPO.

Ross Gerber, Co-Founder, CEO and CIO at Gerber Kawasaki, congratulated the company on its upcoming debut, saying in a post on X, “Incredible. Congrats Anthropic. Let the AI era truly begin. $ANT.”

Pro Capital (BRR) CEO Anthony Pompliano said in a post on X, “The Anthropic IPO is going to remind everyone how insane markets can be sometimes.”

The AI trade has been struggling in recent weeks amid a technology rout and a fallout in Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) dominance following CEO Jensen Huang’s infidelity reports and subsequent resignation.

“It’ll be an important barometer for investors’ AI appetite,” Callie Cox, director of investment strategy at Plancorp, said to CNBC about the IPO.

“AI stocks desperately need some wind at their backs, too ... Wall Street needs a sign that investors still believe in the potential for AI beyond already-elevated expectations,” Cox added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s minutes released on Wednesday weighed on market sentiment as policymakers flagged inflation concerns and AI risks.

The central bank’s policymakers called artificial intelligence “a material source of inflation risk” in their latest minutes from the October meeting, adding that “off-balance-sheet leasing commitments and circular financing arrangements among AI-related firms could amplify losses if returns on AI investment were to disappoint.”

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that the central bank needs to “shock people” with at least a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in the December meeting as inflationary concerns continue to mount.

A day earlier, St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem said that the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to control inflation ​and should act soon.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly also noted that further interest rate hikes will be needed to ensure inflation returns to the central bank's 2% target. However, Daly suggested adopting a more “measured pace” to evaluate shifting economic conditions.

The comments sparked a selloff in markets and weighed on precious metals, sending gold and silver prices to their lowest levels in more than a year.

As per Bitcoin Archive, gold and silver’s 10% drop over the last nine days have wiped out $3.3 trillion in market value, larger than Nvidia’s over $1 trillion loss since Huang’s exit.

Meanwhile, markets will be watching out for weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and earnings from Walmart Inc. (WMT) and clothing retailer Gap Inc. (GAP).

Trending Tickers To Watch

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS): The company’s shares plunged nearly 13% in the overnight session, paring phenomenal gains from Tuesday when the company revealed positive topline results for Phase 3 Regal trial of its cancer vaccine galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after it announced a discounted public offering worth $150 million.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD): The gold-linked exchange-traded fund was on the retail radar amid a steep decline in the price of the yellow metal amid a rising dollar and Fed’s hawkish comments.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): The gaming company’s shares surged at close and continued to climb overnight after its Grand Theft Auto VI game garnered overwhelmingly positive early reviews and its Metacritic score came in at 99 out of 100.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH): Shares of the company fell over 10% after Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed tighter Medicare and Medicaid anti-fraud audits and oversight, potentially increasing compliance and documentation requirements for managed care providers such as UnitedHealth.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged higher in the overnight session.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 5.056%, while the 30-year yield was at 5.398%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.19% amid ‘bullish’ sentiment.

Asian markets opened mixed on Thursday, with South Korea's KOSPI and China’s SSE Composite trading lower at the time of writing, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was in the green. Australian stocks also traded lower at the open.

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