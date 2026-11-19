Kenny Polcari, Partner and Chief Market Strategist at SlateStone Wealth, said that the weakness in the indexes could not be blamed on Nvidia’s falling prices or the AI trade.

Polcari said that comments from the Fed and its policymakers have sparked inflationary concerns.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in an interview on Wednesday that the central bank needs to “shock people” with at least a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in December as inflationary concerns continue to mount.

A day earlier, St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem said that the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to control inflation ​and should act soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 took a beating on Wednesday, ending the session in red following weakness in the AI trade after the Federal Reserve’s minutes.

Kenny Polcari, Partner and Chief Market Strategist at SlateStone Wealth, said that the weakness in the indexes could not be blamed on Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) falling prices or the AI trade, noting that the Fed’s comments have sparked inflationary concerns.

In a post on X, Polcari said, “I am NOT buying the NVDA weakness as the reason for the weakness today in the Dow and S&P - You can blame Fed Gov Waller and Fed Pres Musalem for their predictions of more aggressive rate hikes. There is nothing wrong with NVDA or the AI trade - Come on! It's ridiculous.”

Fed Flags AI Risk

The central bank’s policymakers called artificial intelligence “a material source of inflation risk” in their latest minutes from the October meeting, adding that “off-balance-sheet leasing commitments and circular financing arrangements among AI-related firms could amplify losses if returns on AI investment were to disappoint.”

“In the months ahead, almost all participants judged that, under their baseline outlooks for inflation and the labor market, further action to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the minutes said, “would likely be appropriate, in order to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% objective.”

Meanwhile, economist Peter Schiff said in a post on X, “Inflation has been the Fed's go-to policy tool. Whenever there was a problem in financial markets, the Fed created more inflation to solve it. But now too much inflation has itself become a problem. Will the Fed choose to worsen the inflation problem to bail out investors again?”

Policymakers See Further Hikes On The Cards

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that the central bank needs to “shock people” with at least a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in the December meeting as inflationary concerns continue to mount.

“I’m very, very concerned about inflation. It’s kind of headed in the wrong direction, and it’s spreading out,” Waller said. “If you really want to get it down, you’ve got to start taking more aggressive actions.”

A day earlier, St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem said that the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to control inflation ​and should act soon.

"The economy will likely require several interest ​rate increases before the spring of 2027 ​to achieve price stability in a timely manner," ⁠Musalem said, noting that the current 3.75% to 4% target range is below the level it needs to be at to achieve the 2% inflation target.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly also noted that further interest rate hikes will be needed to ensure inflation returns to the central bank's 2% target. However, Daly suggested adopting a more “measured pace” to evaluate shifting economic conditions.

How Is The Market Reacting?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.48% in the overnight session late Wednesday after closing in the red. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) also edged higher in the overnight session, with retail sentiment in the ‘bullish’ and ‘neutral’ territories respectively.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.03% amid ‘bullish’ sentiment.

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