Gorilla Technology stock experienced a 372% surge in user message count on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) stock was in the spotlight in Tuesday’s premarket session as retail investors expressed confidence about the company’s recent contract wins and its operations in AI infrastructure and intelligence.

The stock traded over 5% higher on Tuesday morning and was among the top five trending equity tickers on Stocktwits. Gorilla stock also experienced a 372% surge in user message count over the last 24 hours.

A bullish Stocktwits user stated that the stock should be $40 or more at this time. “Many other lesser stocks are trading much higher than that. Unbelievable! Way way undervalued. Let it run!”

Another user highlighted the company’s recent $1.4 billion data center deal.

The company disclosed on September 17 that it had finalized a binding three-year deal worth $1.4 billion with infrastructure firm Freyr Singapore.

