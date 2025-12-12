Shares of GRM Overseas rebounded, ending a four-day slide after a promoter acquired 50,000 equity shares. This purchase was seen as a sign of confidence, boosting investor sentiment.

Shares of FMCG and rice exporter GRM Overseas Ltd recovered on Friday, December 12, 2025, after the company revealed that one of its promoters had increased his stake. The development lifted sentiment after the stock had been under pressure for four straight sessions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stock Opens Weak but Recovers Through the Session

The day began on a softer note, with the stock opening at Rs 446.90 on the BSE, lower than Thursday’s close of Rs 451.50. It slipped further to an intraday low of Rs 445.45, but soon bounced back strongly.

By midday, the counter had touched an intraday high of Rs 456.75, marking a gain of 1.16% from the previous close. At last check, it was trading at Rs 454.05, up 0.56%, with a market cap of Rs 2,785.69 crore.

On the NSE, GRM Overseas opened at Rs 447.50, swinging between Rs 456 (high) and Rs 445.30 (low).

Despite recent volatility, the stock continues to trade above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, suggesting long-term strength.

Promoter Purchase Sends Positive Signal

In a fresh exchange filing, the company said promoter Atul Garg acquired 50,000 equity shares of GRM Overseas on December 10.

The transaction involved:

Seller: Mamta Garg

Acquirer: Atul Garg

PAC: Hukam Chand Garg

Promoter buying is often interpreted as a sign of confidence in the company’s future performance, which likely contributed to Friday’s positive momentum.

Company Approves Bonus Shares

Earlier this week, GRM Overseas announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus shares.

However, the bonus ratio and record date are yet to be disclosed. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details, as bonus shares often attract heightened market attention.

Strong Q2 Numbers Add to Investor Optimism

The company recently posted a strong quarterly performance for July–September (Q2 FY26):

Net profit surged 61% year-on-year to Rs 14.83 crore

Total revenue grew 16%, rising to Rs 372 crore from Rs 330 crore a year ago

Higher sales and improved profitability have strengthened the company’s outlook, further supporting investor sentiment.